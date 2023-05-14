Heaney allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Sunday.

Heaney pitched well enough to win, but Jonathan Hernandez gave up a two-run home run to Shea Langeliers in the seventh inning to temporarily squander the lead. There's still some good to take from this outing for Heaney, who earned his fourth quality start in his last five appearances. He also avoided giving up a homer for the first time in four starts. The southpaw trimmed his ERA to 4.71 with a 1.19 WHIP and 47:18 K:BB across 42 innings through eight outings this season. He's projected to face the Rockies at home in his next start.