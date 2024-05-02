Heaney (0-4) took the loss against the Nationals on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out four over seven innings.

Heaney looked sharp over his seven innings of work, with the exception of the second inning when he allowed back-to-back hits with one out, which led to Washington's lone run coming home. The lefty would only allow two singles from that point on before being tagged with his fourth loss of the season. It's been a tough go for Heaney to begin the campaign as the Rangers have now lost all six games that he's started, despite him allowing three or fewer runs in four of those outings. On a positive note, he's posted an 11:0 K:BB over his last two starts, going six or more innings in each of those games.