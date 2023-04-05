Heaney took the loss Tuesday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks over 2.2 innings against the Orioles. He struck out two.

It was the first start as a member of the Rangers for Heaney, and it did not go well. The southpaw was able to get through the first without blemish, but gave up five in the second including a three-run homer off the bat of Ryan Mountcastle, and he gave up a two-run homer to Jorge Mateo in the third before exiting. The left-hander was around the strike zone with 44-of-69 pitches going for strikes, but he didn't fool hitters whatsoever with his arsenal. Heaney is scheduled for a chance to rebound Monday when he faces the Royals.