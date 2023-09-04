Heaney did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings in a 13-6 loss against the Astros. He struck out one.

It's the fourth time in Heaney's last five starts that he's failed to make it through the fifth inning -- he's worked to a 4.66 ERA in that span (19.1 innings). Command was the biggest issue for Heaney Sunday, as he matched a season high with four walks. Overall, the left-hander is 9-6 with a 4.22 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 135:54 K:BB across 27 starts (132.1 innings) this season. Heaney will look to provide more length in his next start, currently scheduled for next week in Toronto.