Heaney (2-6) picked up the win Sunday against Miami, allowing four hits and no walks across six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Heaney generated his second consecutive win Sunday and turned in his first scoreless outing of 2024 as a starter. The lefty has settled in after stumbling to a 6.26 ERA over five starts in April, owning a 2.43 ERA and 31 strikeouts across 33.1 innings since May 1. Heaney is tentatively scheduled for a home start against the Giants next Sunday.