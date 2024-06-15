Heaney (2-8) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus the Mariners on Friday.

Heaney gave up a two-run home run to Mitch Garver in the first inning, his fifth homer allowed over his last seven appearances. This was the shortest of Heaney's three starts in June so far. The veteran southpaw is at a 4.19 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 62:18 K:BB through 66.2 innings across 14 appearances (13 starts) this season. It's unclear how he'll be utilized going forward -- he may lose his place in the rotation soon since Jon Gray returned from a groin injury last weekend and Max Scherzer (back/arm) could be back by the end of the month. Jose Urena, who pitched 3.1 scoreless innings of relief Friday, could also be a short-term option in the rotation if the Rangers grow tired of Heaney's inconsistency.