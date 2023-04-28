Heaney (2-2) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over six innings in a 4-2 loss to the Yankees. He struck out six.
Heaney was solid, but was out-dueled by Yankee ace Gerrit Cole. The southpaw has now allowed just five runs over his last four starts combined, after giving up seven in his first start of the year. The 31-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Diamondbacks at home in his next appearance.
More News
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Earns second win of season•
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Turns in scoreless outing•
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Fans nine straight to tie AL record•
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Struggles in debut•
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Throws final spring game•
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Throws in minor-league game•