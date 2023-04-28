Heaney (2-2) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over six innings in a 4-2 loss to the Yankees. He struck out six.

Heaney was solid, but was out-dueled by Yankee ace Gerrit Cole. The southpaw has now allowed just five runs over his last four starts combined, after giving up seven in his first start of the year. The 31-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Diamondbacks at home in his next appearance.