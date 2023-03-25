Heaney allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings in Friday's spring start against the Cubs.

This was Heaney's final Cactus League outing, and the right-hander admitted to not being at his best, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Heaney worked on incorporating his changeup -- an offering he threw just 5.1 percent of the time in 2022. The goal is to have a third pitch to play off his fastball/slider mix. The 31-year-old finished the spring with a 6.75 ERA and 1.92 WHIP over 12 innings. Perhaps tinkering with the changeup played a role in those numbers. Heaney is expected to start the Rangers' fifth game of the season, April 4, against Baltimore.