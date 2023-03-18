Heaney allowed a solo home run and struck out eight over five innings in a game against minor leaguers Friday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Heaney increased his innings count during what has been a good week for Texas starting pitching. Both Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom returned to the spring rotation after missing time due to side injuries. Jon Gray threw four shutout innings Thursday before Eovaldi's 3.1 scoreless Friday, and Martin Perez helped Venezuela eliminate the favored Dominican Republic in the WBC. Heaney should take up residence somewhere in the top three spots and could be an option for Opening Day given the delays experienced by deGrom and Eovaldi.