Heaney allowed two hits and three walks over five shutout frames during Sunday's win over Houston. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Heaney didn't face much trouble during his five scoreless innings. He didn't allow an extra-base hit but he forced just four whiffs on 88 pitches. The 31-year-old southpaw was locked into a pitcher's duel with Framber Valdez and didn't get the win because the scoreless tie wasn't broken until the seventh inning. Heaney will carry a 4.97 ERA into his next start, which is projected to be next week at home against the Athletics.