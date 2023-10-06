Heaney will start for the Rangers in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday at Baltimore.

The right-handed Dane Dunning seemed like the best bet to start Game 1 prior to Friday's announcement, but he could be viewed as a piggyback option after the left-handed Heaney navigates the tough left-handed and switch-hitters that tend to occupy the top of the Orioles' batting order. Heaney finished his regular season on a high note last weekend at Seattle, scattering five hits and one walk over 4.1 scoreless innings in an 85-pitch start. His previous six appearances were in relief.