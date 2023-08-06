Heaney (9-6) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 shutout innings to earn the win Sunday over the Marlins.

Heaney recorded his third straight win and his second consecutive scoreless start. The southpaw's main improvement of late has been keeping the ball down with just two home runs allowed over his last five starts. For the season, he has a 4.14 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 118:45 K:BB through 113 innings over 22 outings. Heaney is projected to make his next start on the road in San Francisco.