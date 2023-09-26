Heaney pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in relief during Monday's 5-1 win over the Angels.

Heaney threw 22 pitches as part of the bullpen that covered the final three innings after starter Jon Gray left with a wrist injury. With Cody Bradford set to open Tuesday's game, it looks like the Rangers may need length out of the bullpen, which has been Heaney's role in September.