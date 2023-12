Knapp signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Knapp spent all of the 2023 season at the Triple-A level between the Tigers and Astros organizations, posting a .705 OPS with nine homers. He's slashed .209/.310/.313 over parts of six seasons in the majors and will compete for the right to back up Jonah Heim at catcher.