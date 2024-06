Knizner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Knizner will be back on the bench after he started at catcher in Saturday's 7-0 win, finishing 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run. The start was just his second in the Rangers' last 11 games, as Knizner continues to receive limited playing time behind No. 1 backstop Jonah Heim.