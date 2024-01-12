Knizner signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Knizner was non-tendered by the Cardinals this offseason but managed to land a relatively substantial major-league deal with Texas. It's unclear how he'll fit in on a depth chart that also includes Jonah Heim, Sam Huff and Andrew Knapp, though Knizner should have the chance to win the backup role behind Heim in spring training.