Rangers' Andrew Romine: Contract selected by Rangers
RotoWire Staff
Sep 24, 2020
Romine's contract was selected by the Rangers on Thursday.
Romine signed a minor-league deal with Texas earlier in September, and he'll join the 28-man roster for the final series of the regular season. The 34-year-old should serve as infield depth for the Rangers as he could make his first major-league appearance since 2018.
