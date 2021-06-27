Ibanez replaced Willie Calhoun (forearm) during Saturday's game and went 2-for-4 in an 8-0 win over the Royals.

Calhoun started at designated hitter but left after suffering a forearm fracture when he was hit by a pitch. Ibanez, who was called up last week, appeared for the fifth time in six games since joining the Rangers. He's gone 6-for-19 while playing all three base positions and DH. With Calhoun expected to miss significant time, at-bats at DH open up for the right-handed hitting Ibanez and eventually lefty David Dahl (ribs), who's working his way back on rehab assignment.