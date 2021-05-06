Ibanez started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Twins.

The 28-year-old, Cuban-born Ibanez had his contract selected this week and made his MLB debut Tuesday, when he delivered a pinch-hit single. The Rangers have always liked his ability to hit, according to Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News, but his defense has been a hindrance to regular playing time at the major-league level. Manager Chris Woodward believes he's put in the work to improve as a fielder. With Brock Holt (hamstring) sidelined, Ibanez will get an opportunity to play third base.