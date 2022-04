Ibanez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over Oakland.

Ibanez was part of a five-run uprising in the second inning, swatting his first home run of the season. Through 12 games, the righty-hitting infielder is slashing .214/.233/.333, which leaves some doubt as to whether he'll remain the season-long starter at third base. Ibanez, who showed some pop in a limited role last season, still has much to prove.