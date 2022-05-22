site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Andy Ibanez: Heads to bench Sunday
Ibanez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Ibanez is mired in a 2-for-37 slump and will take a seat for the second time in the past three games. Brad Miller will man third base in his place while Mitch Garver serves as the designated hitter.
