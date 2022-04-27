site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-andy-ibanez-not-in-wednesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Andy Ibanez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ibanez isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Ibanez will get a chance to rest after going 2-for-5 with a strikeout in his last two appearances. Brad Miller will start at the hot corner and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read