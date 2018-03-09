Rangers' Anthony Gose: Back with Rangers

Gose was returned to Texas on Friday and assigned to the Triple-A Round Rock roster.

Gose was selected by the Astros in the Rule 5 draft this past December, but will go back to the Rangers after passing through waivers untouched earlier this week. He only appeared in one Grapefruit League game with the defending champs, and promptly walked all three batters he faced. The southpaw last appeared in a big-league game in 2016 with Detroit. He will spend the next few weeks in major-league camp and serve as organizational depth for the Rangers' bullpen during this upcoming campaign.