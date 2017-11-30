Rangers' Anthony Gose: Signs with Rangers

Gose (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with Texas on Thursday, Anthony Fenech of Free Press Sports reports.

Gose is set to play both ways with the Rangers this season, earning time out of the bullpen and in centerfield after converting from the outfield this past spring. During the 2017 season with Detroit's High-A team, he posted a 7.59 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 10.2 innings, but wasn't able to pitch after July 2 due to an elbow injury. Gose didn't undergo any type of surgery, and he should be able to hit the field next spring without any limitations.