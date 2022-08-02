Gutierrez, 17, has put up a .318/.340/.500 batting line with a homer and four steals through 12 games in the Arizona Complex League.

The young Venezuelan opened 2022 in the Dominican Summer League, where he put up a .946 OPS across 23 games, but he's now come stateside and kept the good times rolling. At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Gutierrez is a lot more developed than your average 17-year-old, and it's notable that he's more than holding his own in rookie ball despite being 2.7 years younger than the average player in the ACL. Obviously, he's several years away from the majors, but Gutierrez is worth keeping tabs on.