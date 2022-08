Kelly was traded to the Rangers on Monday as part of a trade for reliever Matt Bush, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Kelly was considered one of the Brewers' better pitching prospects, particularly after striking out 119 batters over 91.0 High-A innings this season. The Rangers will immediately give him a chance at the next level, as according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, he will report to Double-A Frisco.