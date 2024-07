The Rangers designated Kelly for assignment Monday.

Kelly, 24, has had a rough 2024 campaign, first missing time with a shoulder issue and then posting a 9.35 ERA and 24:22 K:BB across 17.1 innings. However, the left-hander thrived in 2023 upon a full-time move to relief, collecting a 2.04 ERA and 79:23 K:BB over 57.1 frames between the Double- and Triple-A levels. Kelly should draw interest via trade or waivers.