Cabello was traded from the Yankees to the Rangers on Tuesday along with Josh Stowers in exchange for Rougned Odor and cash.

Cabello was a trendy prospect a few years ago, but he hasn't shone as bright above the Gulf Coast League. He is noteworthy as a catcher turned center fielder with plus speed and a quick bat, but Cabello could have desperately used the developmental reps that the pandemic cost him in 2020.