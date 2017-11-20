Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Added to 40-man roster
Jurado was added to the Rangers' 40-man roster on Monday.
This protects Jurado from the Rule 5 draft. He was seen as one of the Rangers' best real-life prospects after the 2016 season, but was very underwhelming last year at Double-A. Jurado logged a 4.59 ERA and abysmal 14.1 percent strikeout rate in a return trip to the Texas League. While he has shown an ability to be effective at times in some very difficult pitching environments, his inability to miss bats makes him pretty uninteresting for fantasy purposes.
