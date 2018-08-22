Jurado (2-3) got the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out one over 5.2 innings against the Athletics.

Jurado got through 4.2 innings with just one run allowed, but he yielded another on a couple of hits and a walk in the fifth before giving up two more in the sixth. The rookie has allowed at least four runs in three straight starts with an even 5:5 K:BB in 16.2 innings in that span, bringing his ERA to an unsightly 6.40. He lines up to take on the Dodgers at home Wednesday in his next outing.

