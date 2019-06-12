Jurado (4-2) allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Jurado looked to be in line for a poor outing, allowing three earned runs in his first three innings of work. However, he received plenty of run support and held the Red Sox to just three baserunners in his final three innings of work to record his fourth consecutive quality start. Jurado has proven to be one of the biggest surprises of the season, compiling a 3.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 41.2 innings of work to go along with 34 strikeouts. He'll look to keep things going on Sunday as the Rangers travel to hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark to face the Reds.