Jurado gave up two runs on four hits in two innings against the Royals on Saturday.

Jurado introduced a four-seam fastball, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, which he hopes will prevent hitters from zeroing in on his sinker. However, the new pitch repeatedly drifted over the middle of the plate during a two-run first inning, when Kansas City batters had four hits, all off the four-seamer. "I liked the intent behind his pitches,'' manager Chris Woodward said. "Obviously, the first inning and lack of execution caused a couple pitches to be hit hard.'' The right-hander came back with a perfect second inning. Jurado is expected to open the season at Triple-A Nashville and will be a depth option as a starter. The Rangers' projected five-member rotation all enter the season with questions about health, so there's a chance Jurado gets a significant number of starts in the majors.