Jurado (4-3) allowed seven runs on nine hits with no strikeouts and one walk across three innings while taking a loss against the Rangers on Sunday.

With this stinker, Jurado snapped his streak of four straight quality starts. His ERA also shot up more than a run. His numbers aren't nearly as good as before Sunday, but he's still been a pleasant surprise to owners in 2019. Jurado is 4-3 with a 4.23 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 44.2 innings this season. He will look to get back on track at home against the White Sox on Friday.