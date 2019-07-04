Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Burned by Angels
Jurado (5-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Rangers were downed 6-2 by the Angels, surrendering six runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven.
The young right-hander kept most of the Angels' lineup in check, posting a season high in strikeouts, but unfortunately the one hitter he couldn't solve was Mike Trout -- who took Jurado deep twice. He'll carry a 4.38 ERA and 48:16 K:BB through 63.2 innings into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Moves to 5-3•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Logs six innings in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Breaks streak of quality starts•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Another quality start•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Tosses third straight quality start•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Earns second win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...