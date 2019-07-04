Jurado (5-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Rangers were downed 6-2 by the Angels, surrendering six runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven.

The young right-hander kept most of the Angels' lineup in check, posting a season high in strikeouts, but unfortunately the one hitter he couldn't solve was Mike Trout -- who took Jurado deep twice. He'll carry a 4.38 ERA and 48:16 K:BB through 63.2 innings into the All-Star break.