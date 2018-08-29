Jurado (2-4) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks across 3.3 innings Tuesday to take the loss against the Dodgers. He recorded one strikeout.

Jurado unraveled in the third inning, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks before he was removed with two outs. He threw just 56 percent of his pitches for strikes and struggled as he worked from behind in the count. Jurado's poor outing extends a streak of futility in which he's allowed 19 earned runs in 19.1 innings over his last four starts. He now owns an unsightly 6.69 ERA for the season and could see his role change if he continues to struggle as a regular member of the rotation.