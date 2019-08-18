Jurado (6-9) allowed eight runs (two earned) off seven hits and two walks over two innings as he was charged with the loss Saturday against the Twins.

The 23-year-old's second-half woes continued, as Jurado has now allowed 35 runs (28 earned) with a 1.66 WHIP over 32.2 innings in his seven starts since the All-Star break. The right-hander now carries a 5.38 ERA with 72 strikeouts this season. Jurado will look to turn things around Thursday on the road against the White Sox.