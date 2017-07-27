Jurado, 21, has a 4.84 ERA and 71:27 K:BB in 115.1 innings at Double-A Frisco.

Jurado has been even worse over his last 10 outings, compiling a bloated 5.84 ERA. His strikeout numbers have also taken a huge nosedive this season. All in all, Jurado has lost a bit of his prospect luster in 2017, though at just 21 years of age he still has plenty of time to right the ship.