Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Could join rotation
Rangers manager Chris Woodward is considering using Jurado as a starter, Robert Falkoff of MLB.com reports.
Jurado, a starter in the minors, was called up April 26 to help out in the Rangers' bullpen. "I think he will [start], actually," Woodward said. "And that might be his best role. If he can hold that stuff for 80 or 90 pitches, yeah. It's something we probably have to see at some point. There are some possibilities coming up that we might slot him in there." Jurado was part of the relief brigade that mopped up Tuesday's game in which starter Shelby Miller lasted just 1.2 innings. He'll probably need to get his pitch count up -- Jurado hasn't started since April 21 -- but the Rangers have a definite need in the rotation.
