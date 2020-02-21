Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Dealing with shoulder issue
Jurado is battling minor shoulder inflammation, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear if Jurado's availability for Opening Day will be seriously threatened. The 24-year-old started 18 games last season and came out of the bullpen in 14 more, finishing with an uninspiring 5.81 ERA and a 15.0 percent strikeout rate.
