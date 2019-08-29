Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Delivers six scoreless frames
Jurado (7-10) gave up two hits and one walk while striking out one through six scoreless innings to get the win against the Angels on Wednesday.
Entering the game after an opener, Jurado efficiently delivered a nice outing in which he only allowed three baserunners in his six innings. The 23-year-old has a 6.08 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP in his last five appearances, but this outing was his first outing as the primary pitcher. Jurado would line up to pitch again Monday at Yankee Stadium, although it is not clear if he will get the start or serve as the primary pitcher.
More News
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Will pitch behind opener•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Tosses complete game in loss•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Charged with loss against Twins•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Gives up eight runs in loss•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Seven strong innings•
-
Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Game postponed Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start