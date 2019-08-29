Jurado (7-10) gave up two hits and one walk while striking out one through six scoreless innings to get the win against the Angels on Wednesday.

Entering the game after an opener, Jurado efficiently delivered a nice outing in which he only allowed three baserunners in his six innings. The 23-year-old has a 6.08 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP in his last five appearances, but this outing was his first outing as the primary pitcher. Jurado would line up to pitch again Monday at Yankee Stadium, although it is not clear if he will get the start or serve as the primary pitcher.