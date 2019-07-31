Jurado didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Mariners, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over four innings while striking out three.

The 23-year-old needed 86 pitches (55 strikes) to record 12 outs, giving up runs in each of the first three innings, and only a Texas rally in the sixth inning took Jurado off the hook for his seventh loss of the year. He'll carry a 4.92 ERA and 64:27 K:BB through 86 innings into his next start Monday in Cleveland.