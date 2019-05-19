Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Earns another start
Jurado pitched well enough Saturday to earn another look as a starter, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Jurado allowed four runs (two earned) over 4.1 innings but was sitting on 55 pitches and one unearned run over the first four innings. He tired in the fifth and wasn't helped by his defense or subsequent reliever Jeanmar Gomez. "I think he did a really good job, especially not being built out to throw 80-90 pitches," manager Chris Woodward said. "He was up to [76] today. Next time out he will obviously get deeper in his pitch count but even at the end he was throwing the ball pretty good. He was in command the whole day. I thought he did a really good job for us." The key phrase in Woodward's comments are "next time out," indicated Jurado earned a second start, which is projected to be Friday on the road in Anaheim against the Angels.
