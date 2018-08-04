Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Earns second straight win
Jurado (2-1) allowed two run on six hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings in Friday's 11-3 win over the Orioles.
Jurado allowed baserunners in four of five innings, but avoided damage thanks to his sinker, which induced eight groundball outs, including two double plays. The Orioles eventually touched him for two runs in the fifth inning, but by then, the Rangers had built an 8-0 lead and it was just a matter of getting through the inning to qualify for his second straight win. The sinker has been prominent in his last two starts, getting 16 groundball outs over 11 innings. Jurado's next start comes Wednesday at home against Seattle.
