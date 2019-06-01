Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Earns second win
Jurado (2-2) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings Friday in a win over the Royals.
Baserunners were plentiful during Jurado's six innings of work, but he managed to dance around danger for the most part, yielding a run in the second and in the fifth. He was lifted from the contest down 2-0, but his offense struck for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, putting Jurado in line for the victory. The 23-year-old right-hander owns a 2.43 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 22 punchouts through 29.2 innings this season
