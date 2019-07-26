Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Evens record in win
Jurado (6-6) picked up the win against the Athletics on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking two as the Rangers took an 11-3 victory.
Jurado had been knocked around for five earned in each of his last two starts, but he bounced back with an excellent outing in this contest, limiting Oakland to just three hits on the evening before departing with the Rangers comfortably ahead. The solid performance moves the 23-year-old's ERA to 4.83 and his WHIP to 1.39 through 82 innings ahead of his next start, which will see him take on the Mariners at home on Wednesday.
