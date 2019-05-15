Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Expected to join rotation
Jurado is expected to join the Rangers' starting rotation over the weekend, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jurado is expected to start in place of Shelby Miller, who was removed from the rotation after struggling to a 9.51 ERA and 20:23 K:BB through his first eight starts (29.1 innings). The 23-year-old Jurado has made eight appearances for the Rangers since earning a promotion at the end of April, compiling a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB in 12 innings during those outings. Jurado hasn't started since April 21, so he'll likely be on a limited pitch count in his first start for the big club.
