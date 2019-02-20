Jurado will toe the rubber to start the Rangers' spring training opener Saturday against the Royals, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 23-year-old is in the mix for a rotation spot this spring after making the jump from Double-A straight to the big leagues last season. Jurado is seemingly facing an uphill battle, however, as the Rangers have plenty of veteran starters in camp to fill out the rotation. The right-hander will also prove he's better than the 5.93 ERA he produced in 54.2 frames (eight starts, four relief appearances) with Texas last season if he wants to break camp with the major-league squad.