Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Gives up eight runs in loss
Jurado (6-8) gave up eight runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out three through 3.2 innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Monday.
Jurado allowed five runs before a disastrous fourth inning in which the Blue Jays scored eight runs, three of which were charged to the 23-year-old. Jurado has a 5.31 ERA with 72 strikeouts through 15 starts this season. Jurado will make his next start Saturday against the Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
