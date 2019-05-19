Jurado (1-2) took the loss Saturday against the Cardinals by allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits across 4.1 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Jurado likely deserved a better fate, but an error and a passed ball led to a pair of unearned runs. The performance was still is longest in the majors this season, as the 23-year-old previously worked out of the bullpen. Jurado has a 2.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB over 16.1 innings, and lines up to face the Angels next weekend, assuming he gets another turn in the starting rotation.