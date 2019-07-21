Jurado (5-6) took the loss Saturday, giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four as the Rangers fell 5-1 to the Astros.

Five of the eight hits off Jurado went for extra bases, including a three-run homer by Yuli Gurriel that effectively chased him from the game. The 23-year-old right-hander will carry a 4.92 ERA and 55:23 K:BB through 75 innings into his next start Thursday in Oakland.